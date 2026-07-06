Jimmy John’s is hiring, full time and part time, delivery drivers and in-shop, for our new location at 2323 E Michigan Blvd in Michigan City!!! Opening soon 😁.
In shop starts at $14/hr.
Deliver drivers $9/hr on the road, $12 an hour while in the shop, tips, and mileage reimbursement based off your vehicle.
Apply to Delivery Driver/Inshop at Jimmy John’s! https://www.workstream.us/…/delivery-driver-inshop…
We are hiring at Michigan City Jimmy John’s. I’d like to invite you to apply to In-Shop at Store 4820 here!! https://www.workstream.us/…/michigan…/in-shop-bb315922
Michigan City Jimmy John’s Frank Good #wims #whfb #michigancity