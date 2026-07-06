Jimmy John’s is hiring, full time and part time, delivery drivers and in-shop, for our new location at 2323 E Michigan Blvd in Michigan City!!! Opening soon 😁.

Jimmy John’s is hiring, full time and part time, delivery drivers and in-shop, for our new location at 2323 E Michigan Blvd in Michigan City!!! Opening soon 😁.

Deliver drivers $9/hr on the road, $12 an hour while in the shop, tips, and mileage reimbursement based off your vehicle.

Deliver drivers $9/hr on the road, $12 an hour while in the shop, tips, and mileage reimbursement based off your vehicle.