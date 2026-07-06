Washington, DC – Rep. Frank J. Mrvan is pleased to announce the nominees who have accepted their appointments to the U.S. Military Service Academies from Indiana’s First Congressional District.

Military Service Academy Nominations are recommended to Congressman Mrvan by his Military Service Academy Board, which includes veterans, community leaders, and active duty and retired servicemembers from across Indiana’s First Congressional District.

Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, NY. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA), New London, CT, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I am honored to nominate these brave and selfless individuals from Indiana’s First Congressional District to join the United States Military Service Academies. Thank you to all the members of the Military Service Academy Board for their participation in this process, and I encourage all students who are interested in applying in the future to contact my office for additional information.”

The following students received a nomination from Congressman Mrvan and have accepted their appointment:

Cameron Reddick Lake Central High School U.S. Air Force Academy

Ena Gilliana Valparaiso High School U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Grant Best U.S. Air Force Academy U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Hayden Mancilla Hobart High School U.S. Naval Academy

Jack O’Shea Marian Catholic High School U.S. Naval Academy

Reagan Jackson Culver Academy U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School

Talina Cisneros U.S. Naval Academy U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School