Due to the June 24 freight train derailment near East Chicago and subsequent impacts to passenger service, the South Shore Line announces that all June 2026 monthly tickets previously sold will be valid through July 2026.

Passengers with Paper Monthly Tickets:

Please retain your paper ticket; it will be valid onboard throughout July 2026. Passengers who have already purchased a July monthly ticket may request a refund according to normal procedure: https://mysouthshoreline.com/tickets/tickets-fares/

Passengers with Mobile App Tickets:

Passengers who are in possession of June 2026 mobile app monthly tickets, our team is working to upload July monthly tickets to passengers’ mobile app accounts as quickly as possible. In the meantime, passengers can show SSL train crews their expired June monthly ticket for passage. That is located in the “Tickets” tab, and under the “History” tab. Passengers who have already purchased a July monthly ticket may request a refund by reaching out to App Support. You can do this via the app by selecting “More” in the menu options, and “App Support” from the HELP section.

For the latest information about service details during this disruption, please monitor the South Shore Line website at www.mysouthshoreline.com, the South Shore Line mobile app “Delays/Alerts” section (under More > Delays/Alerts), and via email/text notifications (click here to sign up).