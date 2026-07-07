The Porter County Sheriff’s Police is reporting the death of a Porter County Jail inmate following a medical emergency on Sunday, July 5, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The inmate was identified as 70 -year-old Gene A. Rush of Valparaiso.

According to the PCSP, at 7:41 a.m. jail staff discovered that Rush “was having a medical emergency.”

“Jail personnel and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the inmate,” the PCSP said. “Tragically, the attempts were unsuccessful and the inmate passed away while at the jail. Our Detective Bureau responded and this is currently under investigation. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. We have no further information available for release.”