The MAAC Foundation has received a matching grant totaling $50,000 from Legacy Foundation, the community foundation for Lake County.

The MAAC Foundation hosts first responders from local emergency departments and agencies throughout Lake County and Northwest Indiana who rely on the MAAC Foundation’s state-of-the-art facilities for critical training and continuing education, most of which are made possible at no cost to their departments or local taxpayers. The MAAC campus hosts a wide range of essential programs for current and future first responders including professional development courses, advanced training courses, a volunteer firefighter academy, a career firefighter academy, a vocational firefighter academy for high school students, and an EMT academy.

The requested matching funds will support annual operational expenses related to the maintenance, repair, and ongoing enhancement of MAAC facilities, as well as programmatic costs associated with the academies and training programs hosted on campus. This will be especially vital as the MAAC looks ahead to finishing construction on its new HQ and Kathryn Hall buildings later this year, which will open further training spaces to responders. This investment will help ensure the MAAC Foundation can continue to sustain and expand access to high-quality training opportunities for first responders, as well as local residents from Lake County and Northwest Indiana, for years to come.

Every qualifying dollar donated to the MAAC Foundation will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Legacy Foundation, up to $50,000.

“Behind every well-trained firefighter, police officer, EMT, or K9 team is a community that chose to invest in their success and safety. Thanks to Legacy Foundation’s generosity, every qualifying donation made to the MAAC Foundation will go twice as far in ensuring first responders have access to world-class training here at the MAAC Foundation. We hope our community will join us in making the most of this incredible opportunity,” said Carl Kurek, Director of Development for the MAAC.

Legacy Foundation is partnering with local nonprofits to support community projects and programs and working to build unrestricted endowments supporting Lake County. The foundation allocated $2.25 million toward supporting community projects and programs run by Lake County serving nonprofits.

Legacy Foundation President and CEO, Kelly Anoe, said “Legacy Foundation will be partnering with organizations that are providing transformative services within communities across Lake County, so that we can have a positive impact on each and every resident.”

Add your matching contribution at www.maacfoundation.org/legacymatch

About the MAAC Foundation

Campus is transforming the landscape of First Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive campus, they provide access for all First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K9 officers – to train at their state-of-the-art facility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally, the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit The MAAC Foundation, First Responder TrainingCampusis transforming the landscape of First Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive campus, they provide accessforall First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K9 officers – to train at theirstate-of-the-artfacility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally, the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit www.maacfoundation.org to learn about our services or volunteer.

About Legacy Foundation