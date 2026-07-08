South Shore Line President Dave Dech released the following statement on Tuesday regarding repairs, temporary weekend/holiday schedule, and busing:

President’s Letter July 7, 2026

Dear South Shore Line Riders:

On the evening of June 24, 2026, an empty freight train derailed 13 cars on the South Shore Line’s Grand Calumet River Bridge, between the East Chicago and Hammond Gateway stations. We are grateful that no injuries were reported.

The derailment caused significant damage to several structures that support the overhead wires our trains rely on for power. Because of the bridge’s location and the specialized nature of these structures, repairs are especially complex. Each replacement component must be custom fabricated to fit this specific area.

To protect the safety of our passengers, employees, and the public while this critical restoration work continues, the South Shore Line is operating a temporary weekend/holiday schedule with a bus bridge. This modified service allows crews to complete repairs and testing as safely and efficiently as possible, with the goal of restoring full weekday service as soon as conditions safely allow.

Here is the latest update. On Monday, July 6, equipment and materials began arriving onsite. Crews have completed removal of the remaining damaged structures and are preparing the bridge for installation of the new components. Fabrication of the replacement structures is taking place both onsite and offsite.

We understand that many riders are asking why weekday service cannot operate during this disruption. We recognize the inconvenience caused by the temporary weekend/holiday schedule and bus bridge between East Chicago and Hammond Gateway. However, this service plan is necessary to maintain safe conditions for passengers and employees and to allow crews to complete the field work as quickly and safely as possible.

We are sharing information about the service disruption, temporary schedule, and bus bridge through multiple channels, including our website, mobile app, social media, local television, radio, newspapers, and text alerts for subscribed riders. Signage is also posted at stations, and station and platform announcements are being made regularly.

We sincerely appreciate your patience as we complete these repairs. Our team remains focused on resuming full passenger service as soon as it is safe to do so. For the latest updates, please continue to monitor our website and mobile app.

Sign up for Service Alerts: Subscribe here using your email or mobile number.

Visit our website: Service Updates

Use the South Shore Line App: Tap “More” or “Settings” then select “Delays/Alerts”

At this time, we do not have a confirmed date for the restoration of full service. Based on the current repair timeline, we anticipate operating under the weekend/holiday schedule and bus bridge for approximately two more weeks. Please plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and expect the possibility of significant delays.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work to keep your trip safe and reliable. Please be assured that every effort is being made to restore regular service as safely and efficiently as possible.

Thank you for riding the South Shore Line.

Sincerely,

Dave Dech

President

South Shore Line / NICTD