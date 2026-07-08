Michigan City Area Schools is inviting community members to attend a series of public information meetings to learn about the proposed 2026 Operating Referendum and the financial challenges facing the district.

Like many school districts across Indiana, Michigan City Area Schools is facing new financial challenges. These community meetings are designed to help residents better understand those challenges, explore the proposed 2026 Operating Referendum, and make an informed decision.

The meetings will provide factual information about recent changes to Indiana’s school funding system, including the impact of Senate Enrolled Act 1 (SEA 1), property tax caps, declining enrollment, and rising operational costs on Michigan City Area Schools. Community members will also learn what the proposed referendum would support and have an opportunity to ask questions during each presentation.

“Our goal is to provide our community with factual information so everyone has the opportunity to understand the challenges our district is facing and ask questions,” said Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum. “We encourage all community members to attend a meeting and be part of the conversation.”

Community Meetings will be held at 6:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, July 23 – Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road

Tuesday, August 18 – Lake Hills Elementary School, 201 Ferguson Road

Thursday, September 24 – Edgewood Elementary School, 502 Boyd Circle

Thursday, October 22 – Krueger Middle School, 2001 Springland Avenue

Presentation topics include:

How Indiana school funding works

The impact of property tax caps on MCAS

What the proposed referendum would support

Financial transparency and accountability

What is at risk if the referendum is not approved

Why MCAS believes in its future

Michigan City Area Schools encourages residents, students, staff, businesses, community partners, and all interested community members to attend a meeting, ask questions, and learn more about the proposed referendum.

For meeting dates, financial information, and frequently asked questions, visit educateMC.net/2026-Operating-Referendum.