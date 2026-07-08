Today is the Day. The NEW JIMMY JOHNS in Michigan City 2nd location Opens at 2323 E. Michigan Blvd. Doors open to the Public at 10am. Stop by and SUPPORT LOCAL. Congratulations from TEAM WIMS to Frank Good, his family, and their crew. Looks Beautiful.

Jimmy John’s is hiring, full time and part time, delivery drivers and in-shop, for our new location at 2323 E Michigan Blvd in Michigan City!!

In shop starts at $14/hr.

Deliver drivers $9/hr on the road, $12 an hour while in the shop, tips, and mileage reimbursement based off your vehicle.