Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales Tuesday provided an update on recounts and post-election audits following Indiana’s 2026 Primary Election.

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, I want every Hoosier to have confidence that our elections are conducted fairly, securely, and accurately. The work does not end on Election Day. Recounts and post-election audits are critical safeguards that provide additional verification and accountability. These post-election procedures strengthen transparency, reinforce trust, and help ensure Indiana’s elections remain secure and trustworthy,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts has concluded the counting process in the three state legislative races: Senate District 15, Senate District 23, and House District 57. The State Board of Accounts will be presenting a recount report to the Indiana Recount Commission at a public meeting to be scheduled later this month.

All recount orders and related documents issued by the Indiana Recount Commission are available online at the Indiana Secretary of State’s website. See: Secretary of State: Election Division: Indiana Recount Commission

Public Indiana Recount Commission hearings will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

In addition, the Secretary of State’s office coordinated with the Voting System Technical Oversight Program at Ball State University to conduct seven post-election audits across the state following the 2026 Primary Election. Audits were successfully completed in Jackson, Tipton, Whitley, Porter, Sullivan, Randolph and Scott counties. A report will be posted online in the coming weeks.

Secretary Morales thanks the counties that volunteered to participate in the audit process. The Secretary of State’s office will conduct another round of post-election audits following the November General Election.