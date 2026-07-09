The Collective Events, Inc. is proud to announce Kids Day at the Market, a July celebration taking place across Farmed & Forged market locations in Hammond, Michigan City, and La Porte. Designed to make local markets fun, interactive, and accessible for families, these special events will feature hands-on cooking experiences, public safety demonstrations, art activities, scavenger hunts, community partners, and expanded food access programs.

“Kids Day at the Market is all about food, art, creativity, and community,” said Mandy Krickhahn, Founder and CEO of The Collective Events, Inc. “We’re excited to create interactive experiences that help children explore fresh food, meet local chefs and vendors, and connect with their community in a fun, hands-on way.”

Hammond: Little Market Makers

On Thursday, July 16, the Hammond market will host Little Market Makers, a hands-on kids experience at Dan Rabin Plaza. Children will have the opportunity to participate in cooking activities led by Chef Darrick Tucker and Chef Blāque Shelton, including creating personal pizzas and yogurt parfaits using fresh market ingredients.

The Hammond event will also include a downtown Art Walk with a passport-style activity encouraging visitors to explore participating local businesses. Completed passports will be entered for a chance to win $50 in Market Money.

Michigan City and La Porte: Family Exploration

Kids Day in Michigan City and La Porte will feature family-friendly activities designed to encourage exploration throughout the market. The Michigan City celebration will take place on Saturday, July 11, and the La Porte celebration will take place on Sunday, July 12.

Highlights include:

Public Safety Demonstrations: Interactive fire truck experiences with the Michigan City and La Porte Fire Departments, along with a K9 demonstration from the Michigan City Police Department.

Community Partner Activities: Dunebrook will be on-site at both markets with free play activities, resources on the importance of play-based learning, and free books for children.

Market Scavenger Hunt: Kids can explore the full market through an interactive scavenger hunt designed to connect shoppers with vendors and activities.

La Porte Features: The La Porte market will also feature the La Porte Library’s mobile unit, Full Tilt Arcade pinball machines, and Go Aerial Fitness demonstrations.

Supporting Healthy Families

Across all three market locations, Farmed & Forged continues its mission to increase access to fresh, local food through family-focused programs.

Available every market day throughout the season, the Triple SNAP Match program allows SNAP/EBT shoppers to spend $20 and receive up to $60 to shop for fresh, locally grown food at the market. The program helps make local food more affordable for families while directly supporting regional farmers and producers.

During Kids Day, the Curious Chefs program will also connect kids to local food through hands-on learning and market exploration. Children can visit the Market Information Booth to receive a $2 Chef Cash voucher to spend on produce at the market. The first 50 children at each market will receive double Chef Cash and reusable market shopping bags.

The NWI Food Council will be on location to offer Market Mamas. This program provides $30 in produce vouchers to WIC-eligible mothers, along with nutrition education and market tours. Vouchers are limited and will be passed out on a first come, first served basis.

Farmed & Forged invites families and community members to join these July celebrations and experience the market through food, creativity, play, and connection.

For more information, event updates, vendor lineups, and market details, visit thecollectivein.com/fandf.