The City of Michigan City Sanitary District Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing today regarding a proposed amendment to sewer rates.
On Wednesday, the City of Michigan City released the following information on their Facebook page:
The Michigan City Sanitary District Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding a proposed amendment to sewer rates.
Thursday, July 9, 2026
5:00 PM (CT)
Michigan City City Hall – 100 E. Michigan Blvd. Common Council Chambers (Lower Level)
The hearing will include discussion of a completed rate study and proposed improvements to the sanitary sewer system. Members of the public are invited to attend and provide comments.
Written comments may be submitted by 12:00 PM (CT) on July 9 to:
MCSDcustomerservice@mcsan.org
For complete details, please see the official public notice: https://michigancityin.gov/…/MCSD-Notice-of-Public…