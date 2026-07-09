Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.