The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) did its part in contributing to the nation’s 250th celebration by providing the Color Guards for the Michigan City Patriotic Parade and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Independence Day ceremony. They also provided the manpower to clean up the DAR cemetery for the ceremony and parking support on a very hot day.

“Our cadets take the patriotic lessons they learn in the classroom and apply them in our community,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. In addition to their participation in the Independence Day events, the cadets have been supporting the Michigan City Food Pantry and conducting conditioning for the MCHS Raider Team. Raiders is a physical fitness competition requiring teamwork to complete all of the physically demanding events.

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, noted the cadets’ selflessness and endurance.

“There are not many high school students who would brave the heat and be so generous with their time to help others as our cadets have demonstrated,” he said.

The cadets will continue to prepare for the upcoming Raider season as they continue to support the community through the summer. They will provide the Color Guard for the opening ceremony of the National Drifters Convention at the Blue Chip Casino on July 23. They will continue to support the Michigan City Food Pantry, help with the clean-up of Greenwood Cemetery, and provide manpower to help with the set-up, functioning, and clean-up of the Michigan City Area Schools Back To School Rally on August 8th.