Thursday the Indiana Broadband Office announced the results of the 17th round of the Indiana Connectivity Program, awarding $250,749 to expand broadband access across Indiana.

A total of 63 addresses were awarded across 21 Indiana counties. Of these, 60 are homes and three are businesses.

“Under my leadership, Indiana is driving a historic expansion of broadband with the goal of reaching every last mile and every last acre,” said Gov. Mike Braun. “Every investment we make brings reliable, high-speed internet to more Hoosier families and businesses, connecting them to education, healthcare, jobs, and opportunity while strengthening our economy and improving quality of life across Indiana.”

To find the number of addresses funded by each provider, in each county, visit the website here.

For the map of the funded locations for ICP Round 17, click here.

“Every round of the Indiana Connectivity Program brings us closer to ensuring every rural resident gains the affordable and dependable internet access required for everyday tasks,” said Chief Broadband Officer Megan Minor. “By assisting internet service providers with the expense of extending service, we can reach addresses that were previously deemed too costly to serve.”

As of Round 17, the program has allocated over $14 million to provide service to more than 3,600 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions across the state.

Unserved or underserved home or business owners can apply to the program by entering their information into the portal to initiate their interest in receiving broadband service. At least every three months, the IBO will publish to registered providers the addresses requesting service. Submitting location information into the portal does not guarantee extension of service.

If any provider is interested in participating in the program, they must contact the ICP team at NLC@ocra.in.gov.

Broadband providers must complete their projects within nine months of the contract date.

For more information, visit the IBO website.