IN A story WIMS has been following-DETAILS ARE STILL COMING IN ON AN INDIANA STATE TROOPER SHOT EARLIER THIS MORNING in Michigan City-at a local establishment- gas station -near 94 and 421. A ton of calls and text messages and information circulating all over Social Media. Appreciate the calls and pics. When “Official” information is released we will POST for you. Thank u

As of 11:30 am We understand from Mike Lorber at NBC5 who we spoke to and he does above the area they have a person in custody with a number of details that surround it. Suspect is deceased