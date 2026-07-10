Manhunt in LaPorte County Concludes with Suspect Deceased; Trooper Recovering After Shooting-The latest from the Indiana State Police-Lowell Post

Indiana State Police-Lowell Post Manhunt in LaPorte County Concludes with Suspect Deceased; Trooper Recovering After Shooting-The latest from the

LaPorte County – At approximately 5:30 a.m. today, Indiana State Troopers responded to I‑94 to assist Berrien County, Michigan authorities in a stolen‑vehicle pursuit that had crossed into Indiana. During the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple rounds from a rifle and pointed the weapon at pursuing officers. The chase continued off I‑94 onto local roads, where the suspect temporarily eluded capture.

An Indiana State Trooper later located the suspect vehicle, a silver 2019 Ford F‑150, near I‑94 and U.S. 421. While behind the vehicle, a collision occurred between the suspect’s truck and the trooper’s patrol car. The suspect then opened fire from inside the truck, striking both the patrol vehicle and the trooper multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Responding troopers arrived quickly, loaded the injured trooper into a police vehicle, and transported him to Franciscan Health Michigan City for emergency care. A large‑scale manhunt was then initiated.

At approximately 9:16 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit located the Ford F‑150 concealed in a tree line in the 7500 block of Joliet Road in rural LaPorte County. As additional officers moved in, gunfire was heard coming from a nearby cornfield. No officers were injured. A perimeter was established, and tactical teams were deployed to search the area. The suspect was later found deceased in the cornfield with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The suspect has been identified as Kevin W. Meyers, 54, of LaPorte, Indiana. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at 7:00 a.m. The injured trooper has been identified as Sgt. Justin Heflin, a 12‑year veteran of the Indiana State Police and also served in the United States Marine Corps. Sgt. Heflin sustained multiple gunshot wounds. After receiving initial treatment at Franciscan Health, he was transferred to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he underwent successful surgery. He is currently in stable condition and is surrounded by his family.

This investigation was assisted by many local agencies, and the Indiana State Police expresses its sincere appreciation for their support. The Indiana State Police also thank the Speedway Corporation and The Harley Davidson Shop of Michigan City for their cooperation and understanding during this investigation.