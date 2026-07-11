This week, representatives from Laporte County will transmit documents to the Indiana Supreme Court to begin the final steps necessary for a new Problem Solving Court. After much planning and deliberation, the Mental Health Court Team will deliver paperwork to the Indiana Supreme Court. In doing so, defendants and prosecutors can begin working with mental health professionals, law enforcement, and defense counsel to accept referrals and screening.
Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan commented: “My Office is proud to be a part of this initiative. Addressing the mental health needs of defendants is key to reducing recidivism, and enabling long term success.”
Prosecuting Attorney Fagan continued: “Our community sees this a priority, and with a great team leading the way, folks will now receive the help they need.”
Stay tuned to local media for further updates.