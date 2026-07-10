The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival is a multi-day celebration of Michigan City’s iconic lakefront and beach, taking place at Washington Park from July 17 – 19th, 2026. The centerpiece of the festival is a professional sand sculpting competition and exhibition, featuring some of the world’s most talented and renowned sand sculptors creating incredible works of art in Michigan City’s famous “Singing Sands.” Check out the latest by Folliowing the Michigan City Special Events FACEBOOK Page. TEAM WIMS LIVE all weekend. #wims #whfb #localradio