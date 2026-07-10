Michigan City, IN – Several local organizations have announced a community-wide school supply drive, which runs through July 29. Supplies collected during the drive will be distributed to area students who are in need of materials to start the school year.

Many area businesses have set up collection bins to accept donations from their employees and the general public. Collection sites are located at the MCAS Administration Building, Als Supermarket (Franklin and Karwick locations), Michigan City Chamber, Edgewood Dental, First Trust Credit Union, First United Methodist Church, Members Advantage Credit Union, Meridian Title Corporation, Michigan City Ford, Michigan City Salvation Army, Peepers Reading Glasses, and Woodland Veterinary Center. For the full list, visit www.EducateMC.net/BackToSchoolRally.

Businesses, churches, and other organizations are invited to join in the collection drive. Supplies collected by community organizations and individuals may be brought to the MCAS Administration Building, 408 S. Carroll Ave., on Thursday, July 30 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Suggested donations include: pencils, black pens, spiral notebooks, 3-hole notebook paper, markers (washable), dry erase markers, erasers, glue sticks, pencil boxes, 2-pocket folders, disinfectant wipes, gallon and quart size Ziploc bags, highlighters, composition books, scissors, crayons, and index cards.

“Many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet,” says Pat Harris, chair of the Citywide Back-to-School Rally committee. “We hope that this drive will help ensure that every student is prepared for school this fall.”

The annual Citywide Back-to-School Rally will take place on Saturday, August 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Elston Gill Field. The event is a collaborative effort supported by numerous community agencies. This year, the organizing committee for the Back to School Rally includes representatives from Indiana Black Expo, Michigan City Area Schools, Franciscan Health, Anthem, the La Porte County Family YMCA, Sodexo, and the LaPorte County NAACP.

Information on volunteering, sponsorships, and exhibiting at the Rally may be found at www.EducateMC.net/BackToSchoolRally.