The City of Michigan City says their Planning Department is seeking public input on its Draft 2026 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Action Plan.

According to the City of Michigan City Facebook page, the plan outlines how federal funding is proposed to be invested in housing and community development projects throughout Michigan City.

The Public Comment Period is now through August 10, 2026. Residents are encouraged to review the draft plan and share their feedback before the comment period closes. View the draft plan online:

Comments may be submitted by email, USPS mail, or hand delivery to the Department of Planning & Inspection at City Hall (100 E. Michigan Blvd.) through August 10.