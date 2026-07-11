The South Shore Line released a Thursday restoration update to their Facebook page on Friday morning.

The South Shore Line shared the following statement:

“Service Restoration Update 7/9

Over the last couple of days, work has begun to erect the new steel structures at the derailment site between Hammond and East Chicago. The ironworkers have been skillfully building the new wire support structures on site from raw steel plates, beams, and angles, ready for immediate installation. As of today, half of the replacement structures have been installed, and the others are well into the fabrication phase and will be erected over the next several days.

Meanwhile, as much preparation as possible for the reinstallation of the overhead wire has been underway, including mobilizing our specialized wire-installation equipment and all necessary materials. Crews are already installing the various brackets and insulators on the new steel structures to prepare them for the wire.

We again would like to thank our customers for their patience during this service disruption. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we look forward to restoring regular service. We do not have a firm reopening date yet, but progress is happening swiftly, so we are optimistic.