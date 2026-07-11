Michigan City, IN – The Barker Mansion presents a special three-part series celebrating the wonder, innovation, and intrigue of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. Inspired by a personal invitation sent to Mr. and Mrs. John H. Barker to attend the opening of the iconic Ferris Wheel and by artifacts purchased during their visit to the Fair, the series offers guests a unique connection to one of America’s most influential cultural events.

World’s Fair Tea Party-TODAY

Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 1:00 PM

Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea inspired by the grandeur of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. Guests will gather in the historic Jens Jensen Garden pergola, weather permitting, for a curated tea service featuring fine teas, finger sandwiches, and desserts. The experience also includes a guided tour of the mansion and highlights the Barker family’s connection to the World’s Fair.

Tickets are limited and advance reservations are required.

History Hour: Revolution in the White City – How the Fourth of July Was Celebrated at the 1893 World’s Fair

Sunday, July 12, 2026 | 12:00 PM

Independent researcher Scott Cummings explores the spectacular Independence Day celebration held at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. Learn how hundreds of thousands gathered in Chicago’s White City for patriotic ceremonies, parades, music, and fireworks during what many called the greatest Fourth of July celebration in American history.

Mansion After Hours: Devil in the White City – Fact, Fiction, and the World’s Fair of 1893

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 6:00 PM

Discover the fascinating history behind Erik Larson’s bestselling book The Devil in the White City. This evening program examines the creation of the Chicago World’s Fair, the vision of architect Daniel Burnham, and the story of serial killer H. H. Holmes. Guests will also enjoy a special presentation of Barker family World’s Fair artifacts, sample foods introduced at the 1893 Fair, and explore the mansion through a self-guided tour.

About The Barker Mansion

Built in 1857 and expanded during the Gilded Age, The Barker Mansion was home to railroad industrialist John H. Barker and his family. Today, the mansion preserves and shares the stories of Michigan City’s rich cultural and industrial heritage through tours, exhibits, and educational programs.