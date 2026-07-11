UPDATE-ALL LANES REOPENED from an earlier morning accident-see below

TRAFFIC ALERT CONTINUES on EASTBOUND 94 near 421. AVOID THE AREA. EXPECT DELAYS in Both Directions. Thank you Indiana State Police-Lowell Post. I-94 EB is currently shut down 1 mile west of US 421 for a serious crash involving 4 vehicles, one of which is an impaired driver. Crash reconstruction is on scene. This will be a lengthy closure as it occurred in a construction zone. Seek alternative routes. INDOT Northwest-FOLLOW THEIR FACEBOOK PAGES for the latest information.