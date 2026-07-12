An update from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office about Deputy Samuelson. Sherrif Ron Heeg joins Ric Federighi Monday morning at 7:30am on WIMS and FACEBOOK LIVE. You can listen on AM 1420, 95.1FM or 106.7FM out of Valparaiso. Plus we stream at wimsradio.com. #wims #whfb #localradio #laportecounty

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 #𝟓 – 𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐉𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐔𝐄𝐋𝐒𝐎𝐍

Deputy Samuelson remains at an intensive inpatient rehabilitation center, where he continues to undergo several hours of therapy five to six days each week.

His rehabilitation program is extensive, with occupational, physical, and recreational therapy sessions all focused on helping him regain strength, mobility, and independence.

DEA Chicago Division Deputies, agency administrators, and agents from thecontinue to routinely visit Jon.

A few days ago, Sheriff Ron Heeg and Administrative Captain Derek Allen spent time with Jon during one of his rehabilitation sessions.

Jon made his way to one of the facility’s gyms for a mid-morning occupational therapy session, where Jordyn led him through a series of resistance band and dumbbell exercises designed to strengthen and improve mobility in his shoulders.

After Captain Allen jokingly asked Jon’s nearby physical therapist, Rosie, whether he had been behaving, Jordyn quickly corrected Jon for pushing beyond what she had instructed during one of the exercises. Jon even hinted that he was ready for heavier dumbbells.

Later, Jon shared that during some downtime earlier in the week, he voluntarily went to the gym to participate in a boxing class.

None of this should come as a surprise.

Jon remains motivated, determined, and always looking for the next challenge.

Jon and his therapy team also continue to be encouraged by positive signs of sensation and response to touch in his lower extremities—another meaningful step forward in his recovery.

Following therapy, Jon, Quinn, Sheriff Heeg, and Captain Allen spent time together in one of the facility’s outdoor gardens, enjoying coffee and conversation.

During the visit, Jon spoke about how humbled he is by the incredible support from the community—not only for him, but for others in need. Both Jon and Quinn remain overwhelmed by the generosity they have experienced and are sincerely grateful for every prayer, message, donation, and act of kindness.

Medical professionals have credited Jon’s outstanding physical condition prior to his injury as playing an important role in his recovery.

With that, Jon has one request for everyone.

Get outside today and do something you enjoy. Take your dog for a walk, go for a hike, ride a bike, or lace up your running shoes. Whatever brings you joy, take the time to enjoy it and be present in the moment.

And when you think you’ve gone far enough…

Keep going.