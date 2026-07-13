In Newton and Jasper Counties, INDOT maintenance crews are conducting seal coating operations on State Road 14 and State Road 10 this week.

Work is ongoing on State Road 14 between U.S. 41 and State Road 55 through approximately Tuesday July 14, after which operations will be conducted on State Road 10 between U.S. 231 and State Road 110 for one day on or after Wednesday, July 15.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes while seal coat operations are underway, but traffic will be escorted through the work zone for local access.

Wait times of 15-20 minutes should be expected.

This work is weather sensitive so the schedule is subject to change.