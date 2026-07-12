The Portage Police Department announced there will be a cyber crime and financial fraud seminar on Aug. 1 at Portage High School, hosted by Porter County Prosecuting Attorney, Gary S. Germann.

“Education is one of the best ways to fight scams, fraud, and cybercrime,” PPD said on their Facebook page.

“Join local law enforcement and the United States Secret Service for an important community seminar Saturday August 1st at the Portage High School to learn how to recognize threats and protect yourself.”

See the flyer for more details.