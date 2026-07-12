INDOT Northwest has given the following update to the current road closure on U.S. 35/Indiana Ave in La Porte:
PROJECT UPDATE – The current road closure on U.S. 35/Indiana Ave in La Porte will be extended two blocks north to continue road reconstruction activities, with the road closed between Warwick St and Kingsbury Ave on or after Monday, July 13. The detour will remain State Road 2, State Road 39 and U.S. 6.
The current closure between South Ave and Kingsbury Ave is expected to wrap up in late August, and the section closing next week will be ongoing through the end of September. As sections are complete, construction will continue northward to meet up with the section between Maple Ave and State Road 2 that is already complete.