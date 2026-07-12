INDOT Northwest has given the following update to the current road closure on U.S. 35/Indiana Ave in La Porte:

PROJECT UPDATE – The current road closure on U.S. 35/Indiana Ave in La Porte will be extended two blocks north to continue road reconstruction activities, with the road closed between Warwick St and Kingsbury Ave on or after Monday, July 13. The detour will remain State Road 2, State Road 39 and U.S. 6.