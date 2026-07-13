Press Release, American Heart Association:

The American Heart Association and the National Football League award grants nationwide through Kids Heart Challenge, American Heart Challenge

Approximately 1 in 5 children in the United States live with obesity — the same number of children who get the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity. To support student health and well-being in Indiana, the American Heart Association and the National Football League (NFL) recently awarded five schools in the state grants through the Association’s school-based programs, Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™.

The grant recipients are:

Emmanuel Christian School, Wabash , flag football equipment

, flag football equipment Lakewood Park Christian School, Auburn , $500 active recess grant

, $500 active recess grant Northeast Dubois Intermediate School, Dubois , $500 adaptive PE equipment

, $500 adaptive PE equipment Rock Creek Community Academy, Sellersburg , $500 active recess grant

, $500 active recess grant Washington Township Elementary, Valparaiso, flag football equipment

This is the third round of grants awarded this year from the $350,000 annual funding pool provided by the NFL through NFL PLAY 60, a campaign supported by the American Heart Association to improve the health of young people by getting them active for at least 60 minutes every day. NFL PLAY 60 grants support specific areas of need identified by schools and educators, including physical activity equipment, FLAG football, recess enhancements and inclusive physical education, and well-being resources.

“Kids need chances to move during the school day, and right now, too many don’t get enough,” said Dr. Marc Gerdisch, board president for the American Heart Association in Indianapolis. “This grant will help these schools make it easier for students to be active throughout the school day. More chances to move can make a real difference, helping kids feel better, focus in class and build healthy habits.”

NFL PLAY 60 is an initiative designed to help children develop healthy habits for a better chance at a longer, healthier life. Rooted in science, the program encourages kids to get a minimum of 60 minutes of vigorous physical activity each day to meet the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

NFL mascots in the NFL PLAY 60 Ambassador Class are also working to inspire kids to move more to support mental and physical well-being. The current ambassador class includes Freddie Falcon, Atlanta Falcons; Gumbo, New Orleans Saints; Rampage, Los Angeles Rams; Roary, Detroit Lions; Rowdy, Dallas Cowboys; Sir Purr, Carolina Panthers; and T-Rac, Tennessee Titans.

Grant applications are accepted year-round. To learn more about Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge and how to get involved, visit heart.org/jointhechallenge.