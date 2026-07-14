Here is what is happening TODAY Tuesday July 14th at the LAPORTE COUNTY FAIR -TOAY is Senior Day/Veterans Day – All Active Military and Veterans Free with ID
For the latest visit their website at www.lpfair.com and LIKE THEM on FACEBOOK
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Gates Open at 10am
Senior Day/Veterans Day – All Active Military and
Veterans Free with ID – Sponsored by The Floor
Store
8:00am: 4-H Beef/Dairy Judging Begins (Livestock
Arena)
8:30am: 4-H Poultry Judging Begins
9:00am: 4-H Rabbit SHow
9:00am: Horse and Pony Show – English Class
9:00am: Open Draft Horse Show – Halter
10:00am – 7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and
Tractor Trail
10:00am Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
10:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
10:30am: Home and Family Arts Judging starts
10:00-2:00- Veterans/Senior Day Booths and Card
Making (FMEC Event Building)
11:00am: Story Time with a Vet
Noon: Pigeon Show
Noon – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
1:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides Open
1:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
2:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
2.:30 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
3:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
4:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
4:00pm: Open Draft Horse Show – Cart Class
4:30pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
5:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
5:30 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
7:00pm: Goat Agility
7:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
7:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
8:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)