EMERGENCY SHORTAGE: Donors needed now to stop alarming drop in Red Cross blood supply-Summer blood donations far lower than needed as hospitals work to protect patient care

INDIANA- The American Red Cross is declaring an emergency blood shortage as the blood supply fell nearly 25% in June. Blood donors are urgently needed to give now to help ensure patients receive lifesaving medical care without delay. The shortage is especially serious for types O positive and B negative blood.

A steep decline in blood donations since the end of May has created a growing gap between supply and patient need. Currently, Red Cross distributions to hospitals are nearly 3,500 units higher per week than expected at a time when hospitals often see higher demand for blood products during the height of trauma season. On top of that, busy schedules and the seasonal loss of school blood drives are driving the decline which could put patient care at risk if not reversed.

The most important way to help end the blood shortage is to book an appointment to give blood now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give July 13-31, 2026, will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees). Additional details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Blood supply misconceptions

Every donation is critical to rebuilding the nation’s blood supply, yet many people may not realize the significant impact a single donation can have on patients in need. A recent Red Cross survey revealed a significant gap between public perception and the reality of the nation’s blood supply:

• Less than 1 in 5 respondents understood that blood cannot be stockpiled because it has a limited shelf life and must be continually replenished through volunteer donors.

• Only about half believed it was very likely that they or someone close to them would need blood one day— even though someone in the U.S. receives a blood transfusion every two seconds.

“A readily available blood supply serves as the backbone of modern medicine. Without it, lifesaving treatments and critical access points to care are not possible,” said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, medical director for the Red Cross. “Emergency departments, operating rooms, and labor and delivery units can’t support patients with the most urgent needs, and cancer patients must wait. We’re asking donors to give now before doctors are forced to make those difficult decisions.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 13-31:

Cass County

Walton

7/14/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Walton Community Center, 106 Depot St

Elkhart County

Elkhart

7/16/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lochmandy Motors, 920 N Nappanee St

7/21/2026: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C.R. 9

2026-APL-0472

Goshen

7/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/15/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pleasant View Church, 58529 CR 23

7/15/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/16/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/17/2026: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave

7/17/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/18/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/19/2026: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/20/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/21/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/22/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/23/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/24/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/25/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/26/2026: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/29/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/30/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/31/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

Middlebury

7/21/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Essenhaus Inn & Conference Center, 240 US-20

Nappanee

7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, 70417 S.R. 19 North

Fulton County

Rochester

7/17/2026: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Woodlawn Hospital, 1400 E. Ninth St.

7/23/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rochester Church of Christ, 120 E. 5th Street

Jasper County

Demotte

7/16/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St.

Rensselaer

7/30/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus – Rensselaer, 325 E. Vine St.

Lake County

Cedar Lake

7/15/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 13419 Parrish Avenue

Crown Point

7/17/2026: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters, 924 S Court Street

7/21/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crown Point Fire Rescue, 126 N East Street

7/22/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Church, 7667 East 109th Avenue

7/29/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bulldog Park, 183 S west Street

Dyer

7/30/2026: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Village Church, 14849 93rd Avenue

Hammond

7/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hammond Police Department, 509 East Douglas S

7/25/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northgate Church, 2820 165th St

Highland

7/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wicker Memorial Park, 2215 Ridge Rd.

7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wicker Memorial Park, 2215 Ridge Rd.

Hobart

7/27/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road

Lowell

7/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 6841, 17401 Morse Street

Merrillville

7/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

7/20/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

7/24/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

7/24/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St. Mary Orthodox Center, 8600 Grand Blvd

7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

Munster

7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Rd

Saint John

7/24/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman Street

7/29/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 717, 10400 W 93rd Avenue

Schererville

7/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1 Wilhelm St.

7/26/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake Hills Fire Department, 9105 W 85th Ave

7/30/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway

LaPorte County

Hanna

7/18/2026: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hanna United Methodist Church, 101 W. Hopper Street

LaPorte

7/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 East Lincolnway

7/18/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., IBEW 531, 2751 North State Road 39

7/28/2026: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., NorthWest Health La Porte Hospital, 1331 State St

Michigan City

7/21/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 37, 756 E. US HWY 20

Marshall County

Bremen

7/29/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Isidore Hall, 803 W. Bike St.

Plymouth

7/16/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Plymouth Columbus Club, 901 East Jefferson St.

7/29/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Plymouth Fire Department, 111 N. Center St.

Newton County

Kentland

7/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Autumn Trace Senior Communities, 500 N Ade St

Porter County

Chesterton

2026-APL-0472

7/14/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway

7/19/2026: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 North Calumet Road

7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ebb & Flow Yoga, 206 S Calumet Rd

Portage

7/17/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Rd.

7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Portage City Hall, 6070 Central Ave

Valparaiso

7/15/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington Street

7/16/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road

7/20/2026: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 East Lincolnway

7/22/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA Valparaiso, 1201 Cumberland Crossin

7/28/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows, 356 West 700 North

Pulaski County

Winamac

7/29/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pulaski County Highway Department, 1131 US-35

St Joseph County

Granger

7/21/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Knollwood Country Club, 16633 Baywood Ln

South Bend

7/28/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 53995 State Hwy 933

Starke County

Knox

7/14/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knox Community Center, 55 East Lake Street

North Judson

7/23/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 210 West Central Avenue

Tippecanoe County

Lafayette

7/14/2026: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northend Community Center, 2000 Elmwood Avenue

7/16/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral, 1207 Columbia St

7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., IU Health Arnett Hospital, 5165 McCarty Lane

7/28/2026: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Springs at Lafayette, 2402 South Street

7/30/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rosewalk Village of Lafayette, 1903 Union St

7/31/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northend Community Center, 2000 Elmwood Avenue

West Lafayette

7/21/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith West, 1920 Northwestern Avenue

White County

Monticello