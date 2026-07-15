The Town of Chesterton has shared the following information on cooling shelters available:
Cooling shelters available in Chesterton
Duneland is feeling the heat again, and for those whose A/C fails or who have no A/C, cooling shelters are available in Chesterton:
DUNELAND FAMILY YMCA, 215 ROOSEVELT ST. (219-926-4204)
*5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
*7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
*10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
WESTCHESTER PUBLIC LIBRARY, 200 W. INDIANA AVE. (219-926-7696)
*9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
*9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
*9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
*1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
AFTER HOURS
The front vestibule of the Chesterton Police Department is open 24/7. But note: The vestibule is a small space with a few chairs but no public restroom facilities.