The Town of Chesterton has shared the following information on cooling shelters available: Cooling shelters available in Chesterton

Duneland is feeling the heat again, and for those whose A/C fails or who have no A/C, cooling shelters are available in Chesterton:

DUNELAND FAMILY YMCA, 215 ROOSEVELT ST. (219-926-4204)

*5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. *7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. *10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

WESTCHESTER PUBLIC LIBRARY, 200 W. INDIANA AVE. (219-926-7696)

*9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. *9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. *9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. *1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

AFTER HOURS