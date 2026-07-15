The Town of Chesterton shared the following information on Valparaiso cooling centers available: Cooling shelters available in Valparaiso

The City of Valparaiso is announcing the availability of cooling shelters being made available by several community organizations:

VALPARAISO YMCA, 1201 CUMBERLAND CROSSING (219-462-4185)

*5 a.m. to 10 pm. Monday through Friday. *7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. *11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

VALPARAISO BRANCH, PORTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 103 JEFFERSON ST. (219- 462-0524)

*9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. *9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. *9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. *7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

DAYBREAK RESOURCE CENTER, 500 DON HOVEY DRIVE (219-510-1800)

*7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

CONTACT ASSISTANCE REFERRAL (CARE) PROGRAM

In addition, the Valparaiso Police Department offers the Contact Assistance Referral (CARE) Program to individuals who may need special help during weather emergencies.

Under CARE, the VPD will check on registered residents during harsh weather.

To register yourself or a loved one for CARE, go https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/384/Senior-Care-Program to

Or contact Social Worker Natalie Beare at nbeare@valpopd.com