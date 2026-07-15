.AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS in EFFECT as well. SEE BELOW for details

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Quality Action Day, in effect for through Wednesday, July 15th.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

http://www.in.gov/idem/airmonitoring/smogwatch/ **************************************************************** …HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values around 100. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values between 100 and 104 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.