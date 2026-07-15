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Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Gates Open at 10am Sponsored by Keystone Cooperative
8:00am: 4-H Swine Judging Begins (Livestock
Arena)
8:00am: 4-H Draft Horse Show
9:00am: 4-H Rooster Crowing Contest, and Turkey
Gobbling Contest (Poultry and Pigeon Building)
9:00am: 4-H Miniature Equine Show –
Showmanship, Halter, & Color and Costume
10:00am Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
10:00am -7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and
Tractor Trail
10:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
10:30am: Home and Family Arts Judging starts
11:00am: Story Time with a Vet
1:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides Open
1:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
2:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
3:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
4:00pm: 4-H Rabbit Races
4:00pm: Mini 4-H Pee Wee Pig Show
4:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
4:30pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
5:00pm: 4-H Draft Horse Show
5:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
5:00pm Goat Milking Contest (Farm Bureau Milk
Cabin)
6:00pm: Draft Horse Cart Class (Draft Horse Arena)
6:00pm: Mini Pedal Pull
7:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
7:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
8:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)