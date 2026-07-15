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Wednesday, July 15, 2026
 
Gates Open at 10am Sponsored by Keystone Cooperative
 
8:00am: 4-H Swine Judging Begins (Livestock
Arena)
 
8:00am: 4-H Draft Horse Show
 
9:00am: 4-H Rooster Crowing Contest, and Turkey
Gobbling Contest (Poultry and Pigeon Building)
 
9:00am: 4-H Miniature Equine Show –
Showmanship, Halter, & Color and Costume
 
10:00am Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
 
10:00am -7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and
Tractor Trail
 
10:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
 
10:30am: Home and Family Arts Judging starts
 
11:00am: Story Time with a Vet
 
1:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
 
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides Open
 
1:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
 
2:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
 
3:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
 
4:00pm: 4-H Rabbit Races
 
4:00pm: Mini 4-H Pee Wee Pig Show
 
4:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
 
4:30pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
 
5:00pm: 4-H Draft Horse Show
 
5:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
 
5:00pm Goat Milking Contest (Farm Bureau Milk
Cabin)
 
6:00pm: Draft Horse Cart Class (Draft Horse Arena)
 
6:00pm: Mini Pedal Pull
 
7:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
 
7:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
 
8:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)