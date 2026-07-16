For the latest check out their website at www.lpfair.com and LIKE THEM on FACEBOOK
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Gates Open at 10am
8:00am: 4-H Dairy/Open Class Judging Begins
(Livestock Arena),
8:00am: 4-H Draft Horse Show
10:00am Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance
of Pioneerland)
10:00am -7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail
and Tractor Trail
10:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
10:30am: Home and Family Arts Judging starts
12:00: Story Time with the Queen
1:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance
of Pioneerland)
1:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides Open
2:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
3:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
4:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
4:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
4:30pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
5:00pm: 4-H Rabbit Races
5:00pm: 4-H Draft Horse Show
5:00pm Pie Eating Contest (Farm Bureau Milk
Cabin)
5:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
5:00pm: 4-H Supreme Champion Showman Contest
7:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
7:00pm:Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
7:00: Dylan Scott with Special Guest Drew
Baldridge
8:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)