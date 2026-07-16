Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.