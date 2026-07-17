Thursday, Gov. Mike Braun announced that the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will begin conducting joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDA) following the June 6 through June 30, 2026, flooding, tornadic activity, severe storms and derecho.

The joint PDA is a critical step in gathering information needed to determine whether a federal disaster declaration should be requested. They will be conducted by local, state and federal officials (FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration) to evaluate the impact and magnitude of the disaster.

“Hoosiers experienced historic severe weather in June, with record-setting tornadic activity that damaged thousands of homes,” said Gov. Braun. “Local and state damage assessment teams have already assessed significant damage to our communities, and that’s why I have requested FEMA to take this next step in the process so we can collect more information to better support Hoosier families and help our communities rebuild. I want to thank all of our first responders, emergency responders and volunteers who continue to assist in our state’s recovery.”

The assessment includes visiting affected areas, documenting damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure, and gathering information that will be analyzed to determine whether federal assistance may be needed.

Individual Assistance assessments will be conducted in person by officials going door-to-door to individual homes in the following counties:

Elkhart

Gibson

Harrison

Jefferson

Lake

Monroe

Ohio

Porter

Warrick

Public Assistance assessments will be conducted by officials virtually and in person with impacted state, territory, tribe, local government or private nonprofit organization in the following counties:

Benton

Carroll

Cass

Clark

Crawford

Dearborn

Decatur

Delaware

Elkhart

Floyd

Fountain

Franklin

Gibson

Grant

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson

LaGrange

Lake

LaPorte

Marshall

Martin

Miami

Monroe

Morgan

Ohio

Perry

Pike

Porter

Putnam

Scott

Steuben

Wabash

Warrick

White

Additional counties may be added as damage information continues to be collected.

Next steps: