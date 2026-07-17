Thursday, Gov. Mike Braun announced that the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will begin conducting joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDA) following the June 6 through June 30, 2026, flooding, tornadic activity, severe storms and derecho.
The joint PDA is a critical step in gathering information needed to determine whether a federal disaster declaration should be requested. They will be conducted by local, state and federal officials (FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration) to evaluate the impact and magnitude of the disaster.
“Hoosiers experienced historic severe weather in June, with record-setting tornadic activity that damaged thousands of homes,” said Gov. Braun. “Local and state damage assessment teams have already assessed significant damage to our communities, and that’s why I have requested FEMA to take this next step in the process so we can collect more information to better support Hoosier families and help our communities rebuild. I want to thank all of our first responders, emergency responders and volunteers who continue to assist in our state’s recovery.”
The assessment includes visiting affected areas, documenting damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure, and gathering information that will be analyzed to determine whether federal assistance may be needed.
Individual Assistance assessments will be conducted in person by officials going door-to-door to individual homes in the following counties:
- Elkhart
- Gibson
- Harrison
- Jefferson
- Lake
- Monroe
- Ohio
- Porter
- Warrick
Public Assistance assessments will be conducted by officials virtually and in person with impacted state, territory, tribe, local government or private nonprofit organization in the following counties:
- Benton
- Carroll
- Cass
- Clark
- Crawford
- Dearborn
- Decatur
- Delaware
- Elkhart
- Floyd
- Fountain
- Franklin
- Gibson
- Grant
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- LaGrange
- Lake
- LaPorte
- Marshall
- Martin
- Miami
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Ohio
- Perry
- Pike
- Porter
- Putnam
- Scott
- Steuben
- Wabash
- Warrick
- White
Additional counties may be added as damage information continues to be collected.
Next steps:
Damage assessment teams may be seen in impacted neighborhoods, documenting and photographing damage. Residents may be asked for details about their property damage by government officials. They will not enter your home.
Public Assistance damage assessments will be coordinated directly with impacted state, territory, tribe, local government or private nonprofit organizations.
FEMA assistance is not currently available for June 2026 severe weather.
What you need to know:
- Government personnel will always have an official identification badge. They will never ask for money and never require payment in any form.
- If you are not home when teams come door-to-door, that’s okay. Damage assessment teams are gathering sample information and do not need to visit every home.
- Do not wait for potential FEMA assistance – file claims with insurance, take photos and keep receipts.
- Additional resources can be found here.
More frequently asked questions can be found here.