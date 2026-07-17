Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival all weekend long in Michigan City in Washington Park-presented by Arnett Construction & Roofing

JOIN TEAM WIMS LIVE ALL WEEKEND LONG! RAIN OR SHINE-The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival Presented by Arnett Construction & Roofing is a multi-day celebration of Michigan City’s iconic lakefront and beach, taking place at Washington Park from July 17 – 19th, 2026. The centerpiece of the festival is a professional sand sculpting competition and exhibition, featuring some of the world’s most talented and renowned sand sculptors creating incredible works of art in Michigan City’s famous “Singing Sands.” Thank you to our Event SponsorsArnett Construction & Roofing