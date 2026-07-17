BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – A motorcyclist died after a crash in New Buffalo Township on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched to West U.S. Highway 12 and Lubke Road in New Buffalo Township for a multivehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 pm. Upon arrival, they found that a motorcycle had been hit from behind and that the driver was suffering from life threatening injuries. The motorcycle driver was treated on scene by MEDIC 1 and was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City. The driver, a 45 year old male from Niles was taken to surgery where he eventually succumbed to his severe head trauma. The driver’s name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

Investigators learned from witnesses that the motorcycle was nearly stopped on the roadway going westbound with its left turn signal on waiting to make a left turn onto Lubke Road when a westbound mini van driven by a 39 year old female from Missouri was distracted while driving and failed to notice the motorcycle slow in front of her and struck the motorcycle from behind ejecting the driver. After striking the motorcycle the driver of the mini van lost control and crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic striking another vehicle in the side causing damage as well.

The driver of the mini van suffered minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene. The driver of the third vehicle did not suffer any injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol are factors in this crash. Both directions of US 12 were closed for about 2 hours while the crash was being investigated. This crash remains under investigation.