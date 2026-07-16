The South Shore Line has given the following service advisory:

Millennium Station depot switch effective Saturday, July 18, 2026:

Between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2026, all South Shore Line passengers utilizing Millennium Station will temporarily board/detrain from the Metra Depot, located northwest of the SSL platform.

Passengers on the following weekend trains will utilize the Metra depot on July 18:

Westbound Tr 600, Tr 502, Tr 504, Tr 506, Tr 608, Tr 508, & Tr 610;

Eastbound Tr 503, Tr 505, Tr 507, Tr 609, & Tr 509.

During this time, Metra will be performing work in the SSL depot. After 5 p.m. Saturday, passengers will return to utilizing the SSL platform.

We thank passengers for their cooperation.