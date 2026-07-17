It’s just taking more time than expected. The SART Team should have something finalized very soon. Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan commented: “There was a lot of talk by the prior administration that the SART team was active. That’s not accurate. In order to be an active SART team, protocols have to be filed with the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault (ICESA). ICESA doesn’t have a copy of any protocols from Laporte County. If they did, they would have said. Multiple inquiries were made to ICESA, and they apparently have no protocols from the prior administration.”