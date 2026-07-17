Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan would like to remind the public that the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) in Laporte County is still working on its new and updated protocols.
It’s just taking more time than expected. The SART Team should have something finalized very soon. Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan commented: “There was a lot of talk by the prior administration that the SART team was active. That’s not accurate. In order to be an active SART team, protocols have to be filed with the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault (ICESA). ICESA doesn’t have a copy of any protocols from Laporte County. If they did, they would have said. Multiple inquiries were made to ICESA, and they apparently have no protocols from the prior administration.”
Prosecuting Attorney Fagan continued: “In December 2025, I made a diligent search within my Office to find these missing protocols. I didn’t find anything. I reached out to former members of the SART team. They did not have any copies either. Because of this, new protocols had to be drafted and tailored specifically for Laporte County’s needs. ”
The public has a dedicated team of professionals working towards working with victims of Sexual Assault in Laporte County. Many different groups meet weekly and monthly to discuss and work these cases. Laporte County can rest assured.