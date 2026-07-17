In Porter and La Porte counties, there will be overnight lane closures on I-94 between mile marker 29 and 34 (east of State Road 49 and west of U.S. 421) to set up a new traffic configuration.

Alternating lane closures are currently scheduled for I-94 next week during the overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic layouts during this time.

In the new traffic configuration, eastbound traffic will return to the eastbound side of I-94, with two lanes shifted to the right starting on or after Monday, July 20. Starting on or after Friday, July 24, westbound traffic will be shifted to utilize counterflow lanes on the eastbound side of I-94 starting near mile marker 34 after U.S. 421. Westbound traffic will then switch back over to the westbound side around mile marker 29. This configuration will be in place through late August for resurfacing operations.

This traffic switch is dependent on bridge repairs on the County Line Rd bridge over I-94 being complete first. The dates listed above are the earliest that these traffic switches would occur. The County Line Rd bridge is currently closed to traffic for bearing repairs.

I-94 will maintain two travel lanes in each direction during construction, with lane shifts to accommodate the location of the work zone. Additional overnight lane closures will be used as needed to reconfigure the work zone setup or for other construction tasks.

This construction contract will be conducted over a two-year period and includes five projects:

Asphalt resurfacing on I-94 from 3.09 miles west of U.S. 421 to 0.4 miles east of U.S. 421

Concrete pavement restoration on I-94 from 0.43 miles east of State Road 49 to 3.09 miles west of U.S. 421

Bridge painting on C.R. 500 E over I-94

Bridge painting on County Line Rd (Porter/La Porte) over I-94

Bridge painting on U.S. 421 over I-94

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.