Nation Night Out is Aug. 4, and the Valparaiso Police Department shared the following statement on the event:

“Mark your calendars for Tuesday, August 4, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. and join us at Central Park Plaza for an evening dedicated to building stronger relationships between our police department and the community we proudly serve.

This year marks the 22nd consecutive year that the Valparaiso Police Department has participated in National Night Out, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Come meet and talk with Valparaiso Police officers and professional staff from every division of the department. Explore police vehicles, enjoy demonstrations, learn more about the services we provide, and take part in fun activities for all ages.

Food vendors will be on-site with food available for purchase, making it a great evening for the whole family.

National Night Out is a wonderful opportunity to connect, ask questions, and get to know the people behind the badge. We hope you’ll join us as we continue our commitment to making Valparaiso a safe, welcoming, and connected community.”

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

6:00–8:00 p.m.

Central Park Plaza