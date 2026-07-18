In Chesterton, overnight lane restrictions will be implemented on Indian Boundary Road between Plaza Drive East and the multi-stop intersection at North Calumet Road beginning on Monday, July 20, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The lane restrictions will go into effect at 8 p.m. each evening and end by 6 a.m. the following morning.

The restrictions are expected to remain in effect through Saturday, July 25.

Contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Company will be conducting paving operations.