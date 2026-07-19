In Porter and La Porte counties, there will be lane closures on State Road 2 between C.R. 1100 W and C.R. 600 E starting on or after Monday, July 20.

State Road 2 will be reduced to one lane through mid-August for a bridge deck overlay preventive maintenance project at Forbes Ditch. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to direct traffic.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.