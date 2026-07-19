Sunday Patchy smoke before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.