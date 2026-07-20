July 27th-August 2nd, 2026 in Washington Park, Michigan City. Each August, the award-winning XINSURANCE Great Lakes Grand Prix roars into action, showcasing the world’s fastest and most powerful offshore boats. Watch these high-speed vessels race along the southern shores of Lake Michigan, with stunning views from Washington Park Beach and shoreline. Get up close with boat owners, racers, and teams stationed throughout Washington Park. This free, adrenaline-filled week offers more than just racing—kick off the excitement with community celebrations, enjoy exclusive meet-and-greet and VIP events, and take in breathtaking flyovers. Festivities include a boat parade, a lively block party, a golf outing, live entertainment, a brewfest, family-friendly activities, festival food and drinks, and the thrill of powerboat racing at its finest!