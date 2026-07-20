AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT MONDAY NIGHT The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Quality Action Day, in effect until midnight CDT Monday night. An Air Quality Action Day for ozone and PM 2.5 has been issued. A combination of fine particulate and ozone levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Due to observed and forecasted high concentrations of PM2.5 readings in the area, recommendations are for the public to avoid or limit outdoor exposure to wildfire smoke, reduce or avoid exertion or heavy work outdoors and keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at: http://www.in.gov/idem/airmonitoring/smogwatch/