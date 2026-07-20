HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Sinai Forum at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced the lineup of five notable speakers who will join its 2026 season.

“As Purdue University Northwest joins the nation in commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, the Sinai Forum invites our community to be part of conversations that offer perspective, inspire thoughtful reflection and help us better understand both the challenges of our time and the values that continue to bring us together,” said Leslie Plesac, executive director of the Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest.

Audiences can expect engaging programs with five knowledgeable, nationally recognized voices exploring American democracy, the future of the Supreme Court, medical innovation, personal resilience and the enduring traditions that bring communities together.

Jon Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian, opens the 2026 season on Sept. 13. His program, “Hope Through History: How to Survive Turbulent Times,” draws from his latest book to examine the tension between America’s ideals and its divisions. Meacham reminds audiences that history is both a record of the past and a valuable guide for the future.

Pat Hughes, who will speak on Dec. 6, is a beloved and respected sports broadcaster and a recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. For over four decades he has connected generations of fans through storytelling in sports, helping create memories, tradition and the enduring power of shared experiences.

The 2026 season will also feature an illuminating conversation with award-winning attorney and former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal on decisions and constitutional questions raised by the U.S. Supreme Court; a look at innovation and hope in medicine with Dr. David Fajgenbaum, a physician-scientist who has devoted his career to helping discover life-saving treatments worldwide; and John O’Leary’s inspiring personal story of adversity and resilience while recovering from a severe childhood accident.

Program tickets, as well as dates, times, full program descriptions, speaker biographies and sponsor information are available at pnw.edu/sinai-forum. College and high school students can attend programs for free by registering on the Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest website and presenting their student IDs at the program check-in.

All 2026 Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest programs will be hosted at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex (DSAC) on the PNW Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Ind. Programs begin promptly at 4 p.m. CDT, with doors opening to all ticketholders at 3 p.m.

Since 1953, over 350 speakers have engaged and inspired audiences through the forum. Visit pnw.edu/sinai-forum for more details.

The 2026 Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest Speaker Series

The 2026 Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest speakers are:

Jon Meacham — Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026

“Hope Through History: How to Survive Turbulent Times”

Neal Katyal — Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026

“The Future of the Supreme Court”

Dr. David Fajgenbaum — Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

“Chasing Cures: One Doctor’s Race to Save His Own Life – and Others”

John O’Leary — Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

“Live Inspired: Resilience, Gratitude, and the Strength to Overcome”

Pat Hughes — Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026

“The Soundtrack of Summer: Baseball, Broadcasting, and the Stories that Connect Us”

Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest

The Sinai Forum has brought world-renowned scholars, leaders, dignitaries, artists and personalities to Northwest Indiana since 1953. Founded by Sylvia and Dr. Milton Bankoff with a mission to enlighten, inspire and entertain, the revered speakers’ series came under the stewardship of Purdue University Northwest in 2006.