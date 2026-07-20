The Indiana State Police last week released its Enforcement Bureau Statistics from June 2026 and stated the following:

The Enforcement Bureau of the Indiana State Police oversees the traffic enforcement efforts of the Troopers assigned to the 14 State Police Districts throughout Indiana. Among their primary missions is helping to provide safe environments on our roadways for everyone.

As a result of strategic enforcement efforts, Troopers throughout Indiana documented the following statistics for June 2026.

Traffic Stops – 31,456

• 14,206 traffic citations

• 24,911 traffic warnings

• 292 drunk driving arrests

• 1,279 criminal arrests (traffic related)

• 880 criminal arrests (non-traffic related)

• 1,325 seatbelt citations

• 210 distracted driving citations

Crashes Investigated – 1,396

• Personal injury crashes – 186

• Fatal crashes – 3

Troopers often happen upon or are dispatched to assist with disabled vehicles. These calls include flat tires, mechanical issues, vehicles stuck or are out of fuel. During the month of June, Troopers assisted 2,460 motorists on Indiana roadways.

As part of Governor Braun’s public safety platform, the Indiana State Police will continue utilizing various methods in enforcing Indiana’s traffic laws with the primary goal of voluntary compliance with these laws. These may include aviation assets, dedicated patrols, wolf pack patrols, motorcycle patrols, unmarked patrol vehicles and marked Mustangs.

The overall goal is to drive down the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities. It’s not about writing tickets; it’s about saving lives.

Community members are always encouraged to report suspicious and/or illegal activity on our roadways to law enforcement by calling 911.